‘Enforced disappearances became widespread after 2010’

Various national and international human rights organisations have complained for more than a decade about the alarming occurrences of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh, but there is a culture of denial within the government, said Professor Ali Riaz of Illinois State University, USA.

"There is proof that at various times the government either tried to deny or justify the acts of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh," he said while presenting the keynote at a webinar on Monday.

The webinar, "Where are They? Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh", was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies.

Citing data from different human rights organisations, he said, "Enforced disappearance is nothing new in Bangladesh. But it did not become systematic, regular, and widespread until 2010. The number has increased over time, and citizens of various walks of life have become victims."

Enforced disappearances should not be judged by numbers only; each incident of disappearance pushes a family towards an uncertain future, the professor said.

To ensure proper investigation into every incident of enforced disappearance, an investigation team should be formed with government personnel and representatives of national and international human rights organisations.

He urged the government to sign the 1992 Convention on the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

Other participants of the webinar included Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Asif Nazrul, Professor of Law Department of Dhaka University and Md Nur Khan, secretary-general of Ain O Salish Kendra.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said enforced disappearances in Bangladesh are carried out on purpose for political reasons so that the government can hold unilateral elections instilling terror in the minds of its citizens.

Observing that human rights violations, like enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, are occurring in the country, he said, "Politicians and government officials are using the personnel of law enforcement agencies to orchestrate enforced disappearances to serve their interests as well as to hide personal corruption."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the government is blatantly abusing law enforcement agencies for its gain. As a result, people's connection with and confidence in law enforcement is worsening. The protector is becoming the oppressor, as she indicated, and according to the constitution, where the people are the source of all power, rendering the people helpless will not be beneficial for the country's future. She hopes that law enforcement agencies would become more people-friendly by putting an end to human rights violations like enforced disappearance.

Professor Asif Nazrul said despite the internal and international pressure, the number of enforced disappearances had not declined for years despite the protests from human rights activists. But, since the imposing of US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion three months ago, the number has decreased dramatically.

He said it happened so because the government does not care about the people. But as the US embargo tarnished its image at home and abroad, the government has decreased the number of enforced disappearances.

Md Nur Khan said that the decrease in the number of enforced disappearances does not indicate the end of the problem. It might increase again in the future. Before the 2018 general election, there was an area-based disappearing competition across the country. The pattern was pretty evident. Out of terror, the majority of individuals who returned following their abduction refused to say anything.

"This kind of kidnapping was carried out by law enforcers not only in plainclothes but also in uniform. Even though there is sufficient proof, including CCTV footage, of these occurrences, the responsible authorities denied everything after the incident," he added.