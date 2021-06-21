'Why indemnity act for power sector'

We rejected the indemnity act that was an obstacle to getting justice for the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But, why such an act will be there for the power sector?

Eminent economist Professor MM Akash raised the question at a virtual seminar held on Monday.

He said the quickly enacted Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act-2010 is in reality an indemnity act as expensive project taken under this act cannot not be questioned in future.

Initially, the act was first placed in 2010 for three years but it has been extended several times to the end of this year, he added.

Speakers at the seminar said that expensive quick rental and rental power plants was awarded at that time to meet the electricity demand. Later, floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, power plants and coal-based power plants have been awarded under the act.

The seminar titled "Consumers Right's Security in Energy Transition" was organised by Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and its online news portal 'Voktakontho'.

CAB's Energy Advisor Professor Dr M Shamsul Alam spoke as the discussant while journalist Ahsan Shuvro presented the keynote.

CAB president Ghulam Rahman chaired the webinar while Quazi Abdul Hannan moderated the programme.