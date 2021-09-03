Titas installing gas lines from Bscic industrial city to Keraniganj

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 06:18 pm

Titas stated that at least 1,000 industries will be established in the Bscic industrial city in the future

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd is implementing a project to install gas pipelines from the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) industrial city to Keraniganj considering future industrial interests.

In a press release, Titas stated that at least 1,000 industries will be established in the Bscic industrial city in the future, which will drastically increase the demand for natural gas there.

Besides, to build an environment–friendly planned city, different washing plants, dyeing factories, and many other industrial units built in Zinzira of Keraniganj will be shifted to the Bscic industrial city.

Titas will need Tk50 crore to implement the project, which will provide uninterrupted gas supply in Zinzira and other industrial areas of Keraniganj, the Bscic industrial park, and other sectors for the next 20 years.

The project will also resolve the current issue of low pressure in gas lines and create lots of jobs.

Currently, many factories in the Bscic industrial area are experiencing low pressure in gas supply.

The Bscic industrial area has around 125 factories and most of them are run by gas.

Low pressure in gas supply is causing factories huge losses.    

