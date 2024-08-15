Summit FSRU likely to resume operation in September

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:28 pm

The ‘Oriental Dragon’, a Diving Support Vessel (DSV) expected to reach Moheshkhali on 22 August , Thursday to complete the repositioning and reconnection of Summit’s FSRU’s DTM plug while working round the clock to bring SLNG into operation. Photo: Courtesy
The Summit Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), which was damaged by Cyclone Remal on 26 May this year, is expected to restart operations in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, next month.

"Assuming favourable weather and sea conditions, Summit anticipates completing the repositioning and reconnection of the Disconnectable Turret Mooring (DTM) plug by the end of August 2024 and ship-to-ship transfer ready in September 2024," Summit said in a press statement today.

The Summit FSRU is one of Bangladesh's two LNG import facilities and was previously expected to restart around 8 August after divers attempted to conduct repairs in the middle of bad weather, strong winds, and large waves in the Bay of Bengal.
 

