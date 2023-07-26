Radical power system network change expected in Dhaka by end of 2024: Chinese official

A radical change will take place in the power system of Dhaka city and its adjacent Narayanganj after the full implementation of the project titled "Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network" which will be the main foundation of digital Dhaka city, says a senior Chinese official.

"Over 70% work of the project has so far been completed," Director, International Market Management of TBEA's Ma told UNB.

He said the whole project will be completed and delivered to Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) by the end of 2024.

Director Ma said TBEA is working under a US$1.65 billion project under which several subprojects are being implemented.

The project is the largest power cooperation project between the two governments of Bangladesh and China since establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The implementation of the project will enable the power grid system to be of better quality and serve the government departments and people of Bangladesh, and better promote the social and economic development of Bangladesh, said the Chinese side.

TBEA, an international service provider of system solutions for the global energy industry dedicated to green and low-carbon development, with more than 24,000 employees from 24 countries, sees this project under the "Belt and Road Initiative" cooperation and development between China and Bangladesh.

Under the project, a total of 44 substations are being set up, Director Ma said.

Overhead cables of Hatirjheel Lake and the Dhanmondi residential area will be laid underground.

Bangladesh termed the project as a historic one for Dhaka as funding for this project was signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, which Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed.

The government of Bangladesh thinks the project will play a vital role in modernising and digitising Dhaka's power distribution network as some substations will be constructed underground, saving the land.

While briefing a visiting Bangladesh media delegation at TBEA Co, Ltd, its Director Ma said in 2022 the company had assets worth 198 billion yan and made profits worth 28.6 billion yan which is 122% higher compared to previous year.

