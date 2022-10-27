Power situation likely to get better in Nov: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Power situation likely to get better in Nov: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday expressed hope that the power situation in the country will get better in November.

"A lot of things are involved with the ongoing power crisis, regardless of which we will have to make sure to provide electricity and gas to people," Nasrul Hamid said, adding "A master plan is on our top agenda considering issues like financial, plant management, energy supply and global price hikes."

"Nonetheless, we are hopeful that the situation will improve next month," he told reporters after attending a national dialogue on 'Bangladesh's NDC goal and Energy Sustainability' held at BRAC Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

When asked about the recent national power grid failure, the state minister said the authorities have been directed to identify those involved and responsible for the incident.

Regarding the suspension of two Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) employees that the state minister mentioned earlier, he noted that he is yet to be informed about the progress in this regard, hoping there will be some update by next week.

The state minister also clarified the Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury's pessimistic remark on the energy crisis last week where he said, "It will take another three-four months for the electricity crisis to end. For now, there is no other choice but to be patient."

Nasrul Hamid said, "The energy adviser was referring to the possibility of a bleak future. He meant to warn about the challenges we might have to face if the global situation gets worse."

"For now, we are more focused on addressing the present crisis, and at the same time, dealing with possible setbacks is also in the back of our mind," he added.

