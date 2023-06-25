Power Division opens control rooms to ensure smooth electricity supply during Eid-ul-Azha

The Power Division has opened control rooms for its six distribution and one transmission entities – to ensure smooth electricity supply across the country during the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

In an office order, the Power Division published the names of the organisations and their responsible officials along with their mobile phone numbers who will be on duty during the Eid holidays.

The entities are the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDC), Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB).