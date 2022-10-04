Power connection likely to be restored by 6pm: PGCB

Energy

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:42 pm

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has said all their units were working to restore the power connection and it may be back by 6pm. 

About three hours since the blackout started around 2pm, PGCB Chief Engineer (Transmission 2) Md Moqsedur Rahman said they have yet to fix the problem.

He said it would be possible to restore the power connection by 6pm.

Chief Engineer of Power Development Board's Sylhet region Abdul Qadir told The Business Standard that power production in all power plants has stopped due to the failure. 

He said, "It cannot be determined yet when the situation will be normal. But it will take some time."

The central and southeastern regions of the country – including capital Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet – experienced a power outage around 2pm due to a collapse in the national grid.

