Outer containment concreting ends in Rooppur NPP Unit 1 ahead of schedule

Energy

With the accomplishment of concreting of the dome part of the outer containment, the entire concreting of the outer containment of the reactor building of Unit 1 at Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) has been completed 45 days ahead of schedule.

According to Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the project, the entire process took 110 days instead of 155 and was scheduled for 15 April 2023.

Some 1,383 cubic meters of concrete were used for the dome part concreting. Some 65 experts including 44 Bangladeshis took part in the process.

Owing to the optimisation of the outside containment concreting period, it became possible to install the inner and outer parts of steel structures of the passive heat removal system (PHRS) deflector in the design position ahead of schedule. The complex operation was performed in two stages.

"Installation of deflector ahead opened a possibility for installation of heat exchangers, heat exchanging module casings, and PHRS air ducts", said Alexey Deriy, ASE Vice President and Director for Rooppur NPP construction project.

Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW is being constructed under the Russian design. VVER 1200 is an evolutionary generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.

The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.

According to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the 2400 MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, with two units, was undertaken in 2010.

A target was set by the government to complete the construction of the first unit in 2022 and second unit in 2023.

But later the target was reset, and the first unit was to be completed by June 2024 and second unit by June 2025.
 

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

