NBR, UGC issue directives to reduce office expenditure

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Tuesday issued 14-point directives, including printing on both pages of a sheet of paper, to ensure maximum use of paper and other equipment to reduce overall expenditure in daily office work, amid rising price pressure in the country.

For a similar purpose, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also directed public universities not to use more than 50% of the allocation for entertainment expenses, other allowances, computers and accessories, electrical equipment, and the furniture sector.

NBR said that electric fans, lamps, AC, television, etc should be switched off when none stays in office rooms. Besides, no light should be turned on in office rooms, office corridors, conference rooms and other places when those rooms are not used. AC temperature should not be kept below 25 degrees Celsius.

NRB instructions also include controlling the use of AC in vehicles to reduce vehicle fuel consumption, reducing vehicle fuel consumption by 20% from the existing cost, holding meetings through online platforms, discouraging foreign travel, etc.

To curb expenditure, the UGC has asked public universities to stop purchasing all types of vehicles, including buying new cars in place of new or old ones and stop allocating honorariums for projects.

According to the UGC, a maximum of 50% of the allotted amount can be spent on training within the country, and a maximum of 80% of the allocated money can be spent on the energy sector. Besides, 25% of the money allocated to the power sector should be saved.

In the case of ongoing projects or programmes under the development budget and own funds, the money allocated to the honorarium sector shall not be spent as an honorarium for the meeting of the project implementation committee, project steering committee, departmental project evaluation committee, special project evaluation committee and departmental special project evaluation committee.