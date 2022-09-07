LPG price hiked by Tk16

The government has raised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders provided by private operators by Tk16 per kilogram for the month of September.

A 12kg cylinder will now cost Tk1235, up from Tk1,219 in August, according to a new tariff announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) in a briefing on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) announced the retail LPG tariff based on Saudi Aramco's contract price (CP) of Propane and Butane, the raw materials for LPG.

Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the price of these two components of LPG every month, known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). Berc adjusts the price of LPG in the country based on this Saudi CP.

Earlier in August, the government lowered prices of LPG cylinders provided by private operators by Tk2.90 per kilogram to Tk101.62 for the month of August.

The price of a 12kg cylinder stood at Tk1,219, down from Tk1,254 in July, according to the tariff announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

