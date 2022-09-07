LPG price hiked by Tk16

Energy

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

LPG price hiked by Tk16

A 12kg cylinder of LPG gas will now cost TK1235

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has raised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders provided by private operators by Tk16 per kilogram for the month of September. 

A 12kg cylinder will now cost Tk1235, up from Tk1,219 in August, according to a new tariff announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) in a briefing on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) announced the retail LPG tariff based on Saudi Aramco's contract price (CP) of Propane and Butane, the raw materials for LPG.

Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the price of these two components of LPG every month, known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). Berc adjusts the price of LPG in the country based on this Saudi CP.

Earlier in August, the government lowered prices of LPG cylinders provided by private operators by Tk2.90 per kilogram to Tk101.62 for the month of August.

The price of a 12kg cylinder stood at Tk1,219, down from Tk1,254 in July, according to the tariff announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).
 

Top News

LPG / Gas / Cylinder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

36m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 