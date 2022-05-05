LPG price drops by Tk104 per 12-kg cylinder

Last month, the price of a 12.5kg LPG cylinder was Tk730-760, which has now reached Tk765-810. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of private operators' liquefied petroleum gas – or, LPG – by Tk104 to Tk1,335 per 12-kg cylinder at the retail level.

The BERC set the price of LPG, including VAT, at Tk111.26 per kg from Tk119.94 per kg last month on Thursday via a press notification.

The new tariff will be effective from 6pm today (5 May).

The LPG cylinder price cut comes following a fall in prices of propane and butane – the raw materials of LPG – set by Saudi contract price.

Earlier in April, the price was raised to Tk1,439 from March's Tk1,391 at the retail level.

Saudi contract price of propane and butane has declined to $850 and $860 per tonne respectively, reads the BERC press release.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto gas or LPG used for motor vehicles has decreased from Tk67.02 per litre to Tk62.21 per litre.

The price of centrally controlled reticulated LPG for large apartment residences has dropped to Tk108.02 from Tk116.70 per kg.