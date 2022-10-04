Long queue for diesel in filling stations 

Energy

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:36 pm

Long queue for diesel in filling stations 

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:36 pm

People thronged filling stations across the city for diesel as the power outage hit a major part of the country including Dhaka following a failure in the national grid around 2pm Tuesday (4 October). 

With the power supply yet to be fully restored after 5.5 hours, establishments including households, business and healthcare facilities are using generators as an alternative to electricity. 

But many of the filling stations stopped operations due to not having generator backup, creating extra pressure in running operations. 

People stood in long queues for hours in front of stations selling diesel whilst running on generators.

Talking to several vehicle owners and drivers, it was found that there is another reason behind the sudden excessive pressure in the pumps. 

Many people are purchasing diesel to visit their hometowns by own cars ahead of the public holiday Wednesday on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Public service holder Mamunur Rahman, who was waiting for diesel in front of Meghan Petrol Pump in Paribag, said he planned a tour outside Dhaka after getting a long holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja on Wednesday and the two-day weekend. He took a leave on Thursday.

But Mamun was yet to manage diesel for the long drive even after waiting 40 minutes in the long queue. 

Mamun said he visited another filling station nearby but it was closed and now feared that he won't be able to purchase diesel for another hour or so.

Amid this crisis, Purbachal Gas Pump stopped operation right after the power outage as the only generator it has is out of work.  

Many vehicles got stuck there for not having minimum fuel to move to another station. 

Fazlur Rahman, assistant of the filling station, said even if the electricity is restored now they will not be able to sell diesel due to the government set restriction from 8pm-11pm. 

Mohammad Kabir, a CNG driver who came here to get gas, said, "I have been sitting here for almost three hours for gas after a few trips in the morning. 

"I dropped by several stations but found them closed. Finally got stuck here as my vehicle completely ran out of gas. I don't know when the electricity will come, and I will be free from here, said Kabir.

There were around five other cars, who were in the same danger. They said that they do not have any income today. Couldn't even withdraw Tk1,100 deposit of CNG per day.

