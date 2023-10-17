Grid security must be ensured through technology: Nasrul Hamid

17 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 06:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today underscored the need to ensure grid security with the help of modern technology.

"A safe grid and its security is a must. Because the conventional way could not deal with the uncertainty which was created in the global context," he said this while addressing a workshop on 'Smart Grid Experience Day' at Bidyut Bhaban on Tuesday (17 October).

Plans should be made according to the forecast coordinating the modern systems and technology, Nasrul Hamid said, adding, "A sustainable system cannot be developed without quick decisions with a positive attitude."

"It is imperative to modernise and integrate the overall system of electricity and fuel to meet the benefits and challenges of the 21st century. And the smart grid will be the backbone of all systems," he added.

The state minister said smart grid will play a significant contribution to ensure power system reliability, efficiency, security, sustainability and real-time power supply.

"Electricity is being generated from various sources. It also requires a smart grid to synchronise properly," he stated.

The Boston Consultant Group (BCG) organised the workshop as part of the Smart Grid Roadmap in Bangladesh Phase-2 implementation, financed by United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

General Electric (GE), Microsoft, IBM and Oracle presented separate demo labs on 'Art of the possible for a smart grid Innovation Demo Lab' in the workshop.

Power Division Senior Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Director General of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, Senior Regional Representative of South Asia of USTDA Mehnaz Ansari and Managing Director and Partner of BCG Zarif Munir also spoke on the occasion.



