Gas crisis halts fertiliser production at CUFL

Energy

Omar Faruque
24 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

Gas crisis halts fertiliser production at CUFL

State-owned CUFL is bearing an average loss of Tk1.75 crore per day due to suspended production

Omar Faruque
24 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The state-owned Chattogram Urea Fertiliser Limited (CUFL), one of the largest fertiliser factories in the country, has stopped operations after the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGCL) suspended gas supply from Tuesday night.

However, the gas distributor continued to supply gas to Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (Kafco), an international joint venture fertiliser plant, as Kafco's contract with the government stipulates uninterrupted gas supply.

The state-owned fertiliser producer is counting an average loss of Tk1.75 crore per day due to the suspended production, said officials.

CUFL produces an average of 1,250-1,300 tonnes of urea fertiliser per day at a production cost of Tk5,700 per tonne and directly supplies it to the state-owned Bangladesh Chemical Industries Association (BCIC). 

On the other hand, the BCIC has to buy urea from Kafco at Tk90,000 per tonne.

CUFL General Manager (Administration) Mainul Haque said the factory stopped production at around 10 pm on Tuesday owing to the gas crisis.

The factory resumed production on 20 February after it had been out of operation for 2.5 months due to mechanical failure.

CUFL sources say the factory has an annual production capacity of 5.61 lakh tonnes of urea and 3.10 lakh ammonia.

CUFL General Manager (Administration) Mainul Haque said, "CUFL should get the priority in gas supply."

According to Bangladesh Fertiliser Association, every year Bangladesh requires 26.5 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser, of which some 10 lakh tonnes are produced in the country. The rest are imported from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

CUFL supplies more than 5.5 lakh tonnes of the total urea produced in the country.

Kafco, on the other hand, produces around 1,500 tonnes of ammonia and 1,750 tonnes of urea per day. BCIC buys about 6 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser annually from Kafco.

MM Majed, managing director of KGCL, said, "Due to the gas crisis, we were forced to stop supply to CUFL as per government instructions. Supply to Kafco is continuing as uninterrupted gas supply to its factory is required under its agreement with the government."

Bangladesh / Top News

Fertiliser / Karnaphuli Fertiliser / Gas Crisis / CUFL / Kafco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

16h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

11h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

12h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

15h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online