Filling stations remain closed on first day of strike

Energy

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

Filling stations remain closed on first day of strike

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:27 pm
A filling station in the capital&#039;s Tejgaon remains closed on Sunday (3 September). Photo: TBS
A filling station in the capital's Tejgaon remains closed on Sunday (3 September). Photo: TBS

A number of filling stations in Dhaka remained closed on Sunday after a faction of the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association (BPPOA) announced a strike at petrol pumps across the country to realise its 3-point demand.

The faction, led by Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul and Mizanur Rahman Ratan, president and secretary general of the BPPOA, announced the strike on 27 August. 

Various filling stations in the capital were closed today. Around 50 vehicles were seen waiting to get fuel at the Trust Filling Station in Tejgaon.

A sign at the gate read, "the pump will remain closed due to temporary difficulties."

Iqbal Hossain, a customer waiting at the filling station, said, "I came around 2:30pm. I have been waiting for over an hour. I cannot go more than 3 km without refilling oil. I even went to other stations, such as in Mirpur-14, but did not get oil there either."

The strike was called pressing home a number of demands, including setting the fuel oil sales commission at 7.50%, publishing gazette recognising petrol pump owners as commission agents, clear announcement through gazette notification that value added tax (VAT) would not be applicable on the fares of tank-lorries and also gazette notification fixing the economic life of tank lorries which are over 25 years old.

The BPPOA members said in a press release earlier that a meeting was held with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid where the petrol pump owners were assured of implementing all demands of the organisation by 30 September.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fuel station / Petrol Pump Owner's Association / filling stations / strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

2h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

3h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

49m | TBS World
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

4h | TBS Today
How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

5h | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh