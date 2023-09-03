Filling stations remain closed on first day of strike

A number of filling stations in Dhaka remained closed on Sunday after a faction of the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association (BPPOA) announced a strike at petrol pumps across the country to realise its 3-point demand.

The faction, led by Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul and Mizanur Rahman Ratan, president and secretary general of the BPPOA, announced the strike on 27 August.

Various filling stations in the capital were closed today. Around 50 vehicles were seen waiting to get fuel at the Trust Filling Station in Tejgaon.

A sign at the gate read, "the pump will remain closed due to temporary difficulties."

Iqbal Hossain, a customer waiting at the filling station, said, "I came around 2:30pm. I have been waiting for over an hour. I cannot go more than 3 km without refilling oil. I even went to other stations, such as in Mirpur-14, but did not get oil there either."

The strike was called pressing home a number of demands, including setting the fuel oil sales commission at 7.50%, publishing gazette recognising petrol pump owners as commission agents, clear announcement through gazette notification that value added tax (VAT) would not be applicable on the fares of tank-lorries and also gazette notification fixing the economic life of tank lorries which are over 25 years old.

The BPPOA members said in a press release earlier that a meeting was held with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid where the petrol pump owners were assured of implementing all demands of the organisation by 30 September.