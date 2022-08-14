Exploring alternative sources to ensure energy security stressed

Energy

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

Exploring alternative sources to ensure energy security stressed

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 08:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a roundtable discussion on the country's energy security have emphasised on exploring possibilities of alternative energy sources while reining in corruption in the sector to help address the looming energy crisis.

Highlighting the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), they called for promoting green energy and focusing more on electric vehicles aimed at lesser reliance on expensive fuel oils during the roundtable 'Energy Security: Current Condition & Way Forward,' organised by Press Xpress (PX), the country's newest media outlet, on Saturday at its auditorium in the city's ECB Chattar.

Recommendations were also made for inclusion of renewable energy and energy efficiency-based curriculum in the secondary level education and the development of institutional as well as human resources capacity, reads a press release. 

Director of Centre for Energy Research at the United International University Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury presented the keynote paper on current conditions and the way forward for ensuring the country's energy security.

He said the world should rethink the environment before using the fossil fuel that causes huge carbon emissions, a threat factor for sustainability of the environment. According to him, "Net metering should be made obligatory for new industrial and commercial electricity connections, including the Economic Zones (EZs) and the Export Processing Zones (EPZs)."

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) Faculty Member Sheikh Mohammad Fauzul Azim presented another paper on 'Energy Crisis: Core Issues & Sustainable Solutions'. He said the government is formulating an integrated energy-power sector master plan, which is likely to be ready by ensuing November.

"Previously, we found master plans framed separately for power and energy sectors and there was little coordination between the two. We hope the new move will ensure energy security and sustainable development as well," he pointed out.

Bangladesh LPG Autogas Owners' Association President Serajul Mawla said green fuel helps us maintain a sustainable environment without any impact on the earth.

"Auto gas is the common name for LPG when it is used as a fuel in internal combustion engines in vehicles. In Bangladesh, the number of LPG-run transport is very low. We should think about green fuel as part of our journey towards sustainable development goals," he noted.

Auto gas is a mixture of propane and butane, which are widely known as green fuel for less reduction of CO2 exhaust emissions by around 15 percent compared to petrol.

Super Saver Energy CEO Razzak Hossain Razu also spoke on the occasion while Press Xpress Joint Editor Nashir Uddin moderated the session, joined by senior journalists, stakeholders and industry insiders.

Press Xpress Editor Sheikh Mohammad Fauzul Mubin gave a vote of thanks.

Bangladesh

Press Xpress / LNG / Roundtable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

7h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

12h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

27m | Videos
Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

27m | Videos
UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

1h | Videos
ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador