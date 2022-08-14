Exploring alternative sources to ensure energy security stressed

Speakers at a roundtable discussion on the country's energy security have emphasised on exploring possibilities of alternative energy sources while reining in corruption in the sector to help address the looming energy crisis.

Highlighting the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), they called for promoting green energy and focusing more on electric vehicles aimed at lesser reliance on expensive fuel oils during the roundtable 'Energy Security: Current Condition & Way Forward,' organised by Press Xpress (PX), the country's newest media outlet, on Saturday at its auditorium in the city's ECB Chattar.

Recommendations were also made for inclusion of renewable energy and energy efficiency-based curriculum in the secondary level education and the development of institutional as well as human resources capacity, reads a press release.

Director of Centre for Energy Research at the United International University Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury presented the keynote paper on current conditions and the way forward for ensuring the country's energy security.

He said the world should rethink the environment before using the fossil fuel that causes huge carbon emissions, a threat factor for sustainability of the environment. According to him, "Net metering should be made obligatory for new industrial and commercial electricity connections, including the Economic Zones (EZs) and the Export Processing Zones (EPZs)."

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) Faculty Member Sheikh Mohammad Fauzul Azim presented another paper on 'Energy Crisis: Core Issues & Sustainable Solutions'. He said the government is formulating an integrated energy-power sector master plan, which is likely to be ready by ensuing November.

"Previously, we found master plans framed separately for power and energy sectors and there was little coordination between the two. We hope the new move will ensure energy security and sustainable development as well," he pointed out.

Bangladesh LPG Autogas Owners' Association President Serajul Mawla said green fuel helps us maintain a sustainable environment without any impact on the earth.

"Auto gas is the common name for LPG when it is used as a fuel in internal combustion engines in vehicles. In Bangladesh, the number of LPG-run transport is very low. We should think about green fuel as part of our journey towards sustainable development goals," he noted.

Auto gas is a mixture of propane and butane, which are widely known as green fuel for less reduction of CO2 exhaust emissions by around 15 percent compared to petrol.

Super Saver Energy CEO Razzak Hossain Razu also spoke on the occasion while Press Xpress Joint Editor Nashir Uddin moderated the session, joined by senior journalists, stakeholders and industry insiders.

Press Xpress Editor Sheikh Mohammad Fauzul Mubin gave a vote of thanks.