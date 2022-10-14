Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Energy

The low cost of borrowing will make solar rooftop projects more viable. Photo: Noor A Alam
The low cost of borrowing will make solar rooftop projects more viable. Photo: Noor A Alam

The industrial entrepreneurs of the country are interested in solar panels and modern generators at the expo on power and energy-saving technology, in search of alternatives to electricity.

Bangladesh Infrastructure Innovation and Development (BIID) Expo and Dialogue 2022 is underway at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

A visit to the expo on Friday revealed that industrialists are flocking to the stalls of modern power generators and clean energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro.

They said the recurrent load shedding [for 2 to 3 hours a day] is heavily disrupting their factory production and they are looking for technology that they can keep the factory running when the electricity goes out.

The 11th edition of this international expo, organised by the ExpoNet Exhibition (Pvt) Ltd, started on 13 October and will end today (15 October).

About 45 technology manufacturers and service companies from India, Germany and Bangladesh are exhibiting their products at the fair.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, the owner of Haque Aluminum Works, was seen collecting information and leaflets from various stalls.

He said, "There is now no electricity for 2 to 3 hours a day. There may be a shortage of gas in the future. So, we are looking at options for how to keep the factory running using new technologies."

Run Power Engineering Ltd imports energy-efficient generators from abroad. Abdur Rahim Khan, the marketing executive of the company, said, "Our sales have increased by 10% recently due to worsening load shedding. We provide state-of-the-art generators as per the needs of the organisation."

Ifada Electronics Lts sells solar fans, solar pumps, street lights, and various other solar devices. Another company Super Saver provides IPS and UPS services to homes and offices.

Chief Technical Officer of Ifada Miraj Hossain said, "We provide all kinds of support regarding solar energy. Our products have been in demand before but now the demand has increased further."

Nazmul Haque, who is working as a consultant for three private organisations, said, "Our organisation needs solar support. So, we came here to know how to get this support at a low cost. You will find many organisations under one roof that provide this support."

"Our factories run for 12 hours a day and must be kept running despite load shedding. We are checking out generators and solar power and calculating the amount of power we need for smooth production," he added.

ExpoNet Exhibition (Pvt) Ltd Managing Director SK Md Rashedul Haque said, "We are encouraging the use of eco-friendly and energy-saving technology. Our aim is to create awareness about energy saving, especially among the owners of rental industries including garments, textiles, and cement."

"This year, we have added the solution of producing crops by saving electricity," he said.

SK Md Rashedul Haque said the price of eco-friendly and energy-efficient products is a little high. As a result, many company owners cannot buy this machine. The government should be given the opportunity to purchase the machine in instalments.

More than 10 stalls of LED light companies were seen at the fair where different types of lights are being displayed.

Indian company Bansal Moulders Pvt Ltd took part in the fair. Sudhir Bansal, the owner of this company, said, "India is now energy efficient. A lot of LED lights are used in India. We are looking for a Bangladeshi partner. We want to jointly establish a factory in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Barind Multipurpose Development Authority also highlighted the method of conducting irrigation through solar panels.

