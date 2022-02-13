Char Sonarampur: Long night’s journey to light

Energy

Azizul Shonchay
13 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Char Sonarampur: Long night’s journey to light

Submarine power cable to be set up through riverbed in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) system within two to three days

Azizul Shonchay
13 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 01:04 pm
Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Highlights:

  • Located in Meghna River in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria
  • Residents waiting for electricity for four decades
  • Total population around 6,000
  • Most of the inhabitants are fishermen
  • Electricity to be supplied through submarine power cable
  • Cables will be set up through the bed of the river
  • Electricity connection will be set up within four months

People in Char Sonarampur in Brahmanbaria are coming under electricity coverage after four decades of waiting despite being only one kilometre away from Ashuganj Power Station as the government will begin electricity supply by submarine power cable through the Meghna riverbed.

Already the Power Development Board has set up overhead lines of 11,000 volts on both sides of the river.

According to sources at the Power Division, the submarine power cable will be set up through the riverbed in the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) system from the BOC ghat area of Meghna River in Ashuganjsadar. The PDB has signed an agreement with the contractor company DrillTech International in this regard. The project will cost about Tk11 crore.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

The contractor company has begun gathering the necessary machinery at the BOC Ghat area of Meghnasince on 12 February. The work of setting up the submarine power cable will start in the next two to three days, the sources said.

Residents of Char Sonarampur said that people have been living in the char for more than four decades. Most of the nearly 6,000 inhabitants of the char are fishermen.

According to people concerned, currently, 11 units of AshuganjPower Station are in production, which add more than 1,500 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. On 27 August 2020, the Power Division declared Ashuganjan upazila with 100% electricity coverage.

However, the people of Char Sonarampur have so long been deprived of electricity despite being part of the upazila.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Although the char has a community clinic and a government primary school, the absence of electricity has long been a major drawback for the people living here. However, some well-off families in the char use solar power as an alternative energy source. Even so, they face problems during the rainy season.

Shital Barman, a resident of Char Sonarampur, told The Business Standard, "We have been hoping for electricity for many years. Our children have to study by lighting candles or kerosene lamps as there is no electricity. Now, if we get electricity, the situation will improve."

Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Sumon Das, another resident of the char, said, "The people of the char are very happy at the news of electricity. We want the authorities to complete installing the submarine power cable as soon as possible."

Sultan Mahmud, executive engineer of the Power Development Board, said, "The contractor has an obligation to complete the work within 120 days of the signing of the contract. Necessary pieces of machinery have already started arriving. We hope the contractor will complete the installation of the submarine power cable on time." 

"As soon as the work is completed, we will provide electricity connection in the char," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Char Sonarampur / Ashuganj Power Station / Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited (APSCL) / power / electricity coverage / Electricity / electricity expansion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

14m | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

3h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

3h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

17h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

17h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

17h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places