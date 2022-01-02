BERC to announce new retail LPG price Monday morning

Energy

UNB
02 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:22 pm

BERC to announce new retail LPG price Monday morning

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will announce the new price of LPG at retail level on Monday for the current month.

Retail price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is being announced by the energy regulator in the first week of every month since April last year.

The current price was announced on 2 December where the price of private operators' LPG had been cut by Tk85 to Tk1228 per 12-kg container from Tk1313 with effect from 6am Friday (3 Dec) at the retail level.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil will announce the current month's new LPG price through a virtual briefing at 11:30am on Monday, said a BERC press release.

