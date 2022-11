The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Wednesday raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per 12kg cylinder by Tk51 amid the global energy crisis triggered by ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Now a 12kg cylinder will cost Tk1,251.

BERC reduced the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder, mostly used for cooking, by Tk35 to Tk1,200 in October.

The retail price of per kg LPG was Tk99.65 in September, which was reduced to Tk96.78 for October.