Endangered birds seized from pigeon shops in Sylhet

To sell endangered birds, special approval from the forest department is required

Environmental activists with the help of the forest department and law enforcement, have conducted drives in parts of Sylhet city and seized from bird sellers, some endangered species of birds, including cotton teals (Bali hash), egrets, and mynahs.

In Bhartkhola in the city, six cotton teals and 14 egrets were seized from Bismillah Pigeon Centre on Thursday. Four more egrets were recovered from  Mirabazar on the same day.

General Secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon Sylhet unit, Abdul Karim Kim, said they had heard that a shop was selling engendered birds, which is illegal without special approval from the forest department.

The proprietor of Bismillah Pigeon Centre, Aminul Islam Jewel, is physically challenged. He was acquitted after he submitted a deponent.

Aminul said he did not know that selling these birds was illegal.

Then, in the Kumarpara area of the city, the environmental activists seized 14 egrets. A bird seller by the name of Jitu Mia has been handed over to the Rapid Action Battalion.

Ranger Md Shahidullah of the Sylhet Town Range of the Forest Department said, "The sale of wildlife and birds is legally punishable. We are taking a tough stand to stop these sales."

