Endangered Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Fatikchhari, released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary

A Slow Loris in a cage after being found by locals in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

Authorities rescued an endangered Bengal Slow Loris that had wandered into the locality of Kanchannagar Union in Fatikchhari upazila, Chattogram, and released it into the Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday night, June 7.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Fatikchhari, informed The Business Standard that the Bengal Slow Loris had lost its way during Cyclone Remal and ended up in Kanchannagar. The locals captured the endangered primate and kept it caged.

"Receiving information about the illegal captivity from Nazrul Khan Joy, a vigilant youth from the area, we conducted a drive and rescued the animal on Friday evening," Mozammel said, adding, "We then informed the forest officials and handed the Loris over to them upon their arrival."

Range Officer Sikder Atiqur Rahman of Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary provided further insight into the species, stating that the Bengal Slow Loris prefers living in the high branches of trees found in hilly evergreen and moist deciduous forests of Bangladesh. "This species is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh," he added.

The Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Kanchannagar was released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: TBS

Confirming the successful release, Rahman said, "The Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Kanchannagar was released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary around 9:30 PM on Friday."

This rescue operation highlights the importance of community awareness and prompt action in wildlife conservation efforts. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of local authorities and conscious citizens, the endangered Bengal Slow Loris has been safely returned to its natural habitat.