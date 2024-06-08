Endangered Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Fatikchhari, released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 03:33 pm

Related News

Endangered Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Fatikchhari, released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Fatikchhari, informed The Business Standard that the Bengal Slow Loris had lost its way during Cyclone Remal and ended up in Kanchannagar. The locals captured the endangered primate and kept it caged

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 03:33 pm
A Slow Loris in a cage after being found by locals in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS
A Slow Loris in a cage after being found by locals in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

Authorities rescued an endangered Bengal Slow Loris that had wandered into the locality of Kanchannagar Union in Fatikchhari upazila, Chattogram, and released it into the Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday night, June 7.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Fatikchhari, informed The Business Standard that the Bengal Slow Loris had lost its way during Cyclone Remal and ended up in Kanchannagar. The locals captured the endangered primate and kept it caged.

"Receiving information about the illegal captivity from Nazrul Khan Joy, a vigilant youth from the area, we conducted a drive and rescued the animal on Friday evening," Mozammel said, adding, "We then informed the forest officials and handed the Loris over to them upon their arrival."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Range Officer Sikder Atiqur Rahman of Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary provided further insight into the species, stating that the Bengal Slow Loris prefers living in the high branches of trees found in hilly evergreen and moist deciduous forests of Bangladesh. "This species is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh," he added.

The Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Kanchannagar was released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: TBS
The Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Kanchannagar was released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: TBS

Confirming the successful release, Rahman said, "The Bengal Slow Loris rescued from Kanchannagar was released in Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary around 9:30 PM on Friday."

This rescue operation highlights the importance of community awareness and prompt action in wildlife conservation efforts. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of local authorities and conscious citizens, the endangered Bengal Slow Loris has been safely returned to its natural habitat.

Environment / Top News

Bengal slow loris / Chattogram / endangered species

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to Construct your portfolio now?

How to Construct your portfolio now?

1h | Videos
Will the price level decrease?

Will the price level decrease?

4h | Videos
Black money investment cannot be questioned

Black money investment cannot be questioned

7h | Videos
What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

17h | Videos