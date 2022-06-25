Opening of Padma Bridge: Emotions are running high in Shibchar 

Ariful Islam Mithu
25 June, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 10:41 am

Opening of Padma Bridge: Emotions are running high in Shibchar 

Photo: Ariful Islam Mithu
Hundreds of thousands of people started flocking to the rally ground of Awami League at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur marking the opening of the long-awaited Padma Bridge on Saturday morning.

People from all walks of life, from southern districts, are all set to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and listen to her historic speech, which will be played live on giant screens.  

Sixty-five-year-old Alim Kazi came quite early today (25 June) so that he can be as near to the rally stage as possible to have the best view of the premier and witness history in the making. 

"I did not go to work today only to join in the rally. Because you know that she [Sheikh Hasina] has constructed the Padma Bridge for us," said Alam Kazi, who is a farmer Arbari Moulovi Kandi in Shibchar.

Abdur Rahman was standing in front of the stage awaiting for the rally to start. The 51-year-old said the government had to acquire two bighas of his land in the Diar Naodoba area to build the bridge. He was awarded Tk60,000 ten years back. 

"I have no regret that I had to give my land for the bridge. I am happy that the sufferings of the people from 21 districts will end with the opening of the bridge, " added Abdur Rahman.

Mirkat Sheikh, a 24-year-old youth, has come to join in the rally from Mollarhat, Bagerhat.

He said, "I feel very fortunate to be able to take part in the rally. I had left from Bagerhat yesterday around 11pm and finally reached the rally ground at around 8am." 

"I am a village doctor, I travel to Dhaka very often. It used to take me at least 5-7 hours to reach the capital. But now it will take only three hours.

"Now I can come back home from Dhaka the same day," added an ecstatic Mirkat Sheikh.

