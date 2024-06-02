Emergency fire drill held at Dhaka airport

Airport Emergency Exercise (Fire)-2024 was held today (2 June) at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to save lives and firefighting in the event of an aircraft accident.

The main objectives of the exercise are rescue and firefighting to save lives, maintain professional standards, make coordination between different government and non-government rescue agencies for immediate search and rescue, evaluate the mission.

Airports are required to undertake an Airport Emergency Exercise every two years as The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) issued 'Annex 14 - Aerodromes' in this regard.

Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, officials of military and civil organizations and airlines representatives were present during the drill, among others.

Air commodore AFM Atiquzzaman presided over the drill while HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Md. Kamrul Islam moderated.

During the drill, all fictional passengers and crews were rescued and the fire was extinguished within the stipulated time frame of ICAO.

Besides, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) deployed a helicopter during the exercise as CAAB has MoU with BAF.

Personnel of CAAB, HSIA, BAF Base Bangabandhu and Bashar Base, Aviation Security agencies, HSIA fire fighting section, Airport Health Department, APBN, all local and international airlines including Biman, Jahanara Clinic, Kurmitola General Hospital, CMH and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense participated in the exercise.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation.