Elevated Expressway: Appellate Division issues status quo on share transfer

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:54 pm

Related News

Elevated Expressway: Appellate Division issues status quo on share transfer

The construction work of the elevated expressway has been almost at a standstill since

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:54 pm
Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The Appellate Division today (30 May) imposed a status quo on the High Court rule which cleared the way for transferring Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD)'s shares in Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation.

The full appellate bench of eight judges, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, passed the order today (30 May), confirmed court sources.      

The share transfer will remain halted until the first hearing on the debt-repayment dispute between the companies through arbitration in Singapore, said the Appellate Division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin, Sheikh Mohammad Morsed, and Barrister Imtiaz Farooq represented the Italian-Thai company in court. Barrister Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan represented the Chinese company.

Previously, on 16 May, the Appellate Division issued a two-week status quo on the share transfer after hearing an appeal of the Italian-Thai Development.      

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway project is being implemented by the Thailand-based company Italian-Thai, China's Shandong International and Sinohydro Corporation, with the Bangladesh Bridge Authority as the project's executive body.

The shares of three companies in the expressway is 51%, 34%, and 15%, respectively.

The government's priority project was supposed to be completed this year. However, a conflict between the contractors has slowed down the construction work.

Italian-Thai operates the expressway as it has the largest share in it. Sinohydro demanded their shares after the Thai company could not pay the installments of the bank loans.

The conflicts went to court in Bangladesh amid an ongoing arbitration in Singapore.

In view of the Italian-Thai company's application, the court issued a stay order on the transfer of the shares as demanded by Sinohydro.

Due to the problems, two Chinese banks stopped providing loans for the project, bringing the project work almost to a halt.

Top News

elevated expressway / Appellate Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

1h | Videos
How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

16h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

14h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

17h | Videos