Elephant found dead in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 06:53 pm

Locals found the elephant body at Shia hill in Bhomria Ghona area of Cox&#039;s Bazar&#039;s Eidgaon upazila on Friday (24 November). Photo: Collected
Locals found the elephant body at Shia hill in Bhomria Ghona area of Cox's Bazar's Eidgaon upazila on Friday (24 November). Photo: Collected

A wild elephant was found dead at a hill in Cox's Bazar's Eidgaon upazila on Friday (24 November).

Eidgaon Forest Division Range Officer Md Anwar Hossain Khan said locals found the body at Shia hill in Bhomria Ghona area of the upazila.

The estimated age of the male elephant is 45 years, he informed.

Forest department personnel went to the spot and buried the elephant after conducting post-mortem, he said.

"The cause of death can be confirmed only after analysing the samples collected during the post-mortem.

"However, it is initially believed that the elephant died after being entangled in electric wires. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he added.

