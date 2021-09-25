Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
25 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:30 pm

Related News

Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar

UNB
25 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Representational photo: collected
Representational photo: collected

An elephant calf was found dead in a stream near the Shalbagan Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Saturday.

Assistant superintendent of Armed Police Battalion-16, Tariqul Islam, said local people spotted the carcass of the elephant calf at 7.30 am and informed the authorities.

APBn members recovered the body around 10.15 am. They suspect the elephant calf died two-three days ago.

Earlier, on September 20, the carcass of another elephant in the same area.

Top News

Elephant / Cox's Bazar

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

2d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives