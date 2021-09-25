Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar

An elephant calf was found dead in a stream near the Shalbagan Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Saturday.

Assistant superintendent of Armed Police Battalion-16, Tariqul Islam, said local people spotted the carcass of the elephant calf at 7.30 am and informed the authorities.

APBn members recovered the body around 10.15 am. They suspect the elephant calf died two-three days ago.

Earlier, on September 20, the carcass of another elephant