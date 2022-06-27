Electrocution kills ship engine mechanic in Ctg

A 20-year old mechanic died while repairing the engine of a ship at port city's Banglabazar Ghat area on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Imam Hossain, who used to work as an engine mechanic in various ships. and was son of Md Yunus Bhandari from Fatikchari upazila.

The incident occurred in the morning as Imam was repairing the engine in a ship and got electrocuted due to negligence, said Sadikur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish police station.

He was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where the doctor announced him dead on arrival.

His body was sent for an autopsy, said the OC.

