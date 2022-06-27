Electrocution kills ship engine mechanic in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

Electrocution kills ship engine mechanic in Ctg

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 09:08 pm
Electrocution kills ship engine mechanic in Ctg

A 20-year old mechanic died while repairing the engine of a ship at port city's Banglabazar Ghat area on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Imam Hossain, who used to work as an engine mechanic in various ships. and was son of Md Yunus Bhandari from Fatikchari upazila.

The incident occurred in the morning as Imam was repairing the engine in a ship and got electrocuted due to negligence, said Sadikur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish police station.

He was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where the doctor announced him dead on arrival.

His body was sent for an autopsy, said the OC.
 

Chattagram / electrocution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

9h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

11h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

1h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

3h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion