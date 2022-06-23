Election rigging started during Ziaur Rahman’s tenure: PM Hasina

23 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 01:09 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Election rigging started during the tenure of military ruler and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier made the remarks during an event celebrating the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL) in Dhaka on Thursday. 

"Ziaur Rahman Rahman gave indemnity to the killers of 15 August. He, his wife Khaleda Zia, sons Taruque and Koko and their whole family were involved in several corruption scandals. 

"We have evidence of that. They didn't do anything for the people," she added. 

Stating that it is through Awami League that the country was able to develop and prosper she said, "All the achievements of the country have come via the hands of Awami League. 

"We have come to change the fate of the people of this country, not to benefit ourselves." 

"BNP is a corrupt party to its core. How can they raise allegations of irregularities regarding the construction of Padma Bridge?" she questioned 

Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Ruling party's Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, MP, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, and Information and Broadcasting Minister and party Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, among others, were present.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party in the country to lead struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.

