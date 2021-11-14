Election in ICU, democracy on life support: EC Mahbub

Election in the country seems to be in the incentive care unit (ICU) and thus democracy is now on life support, Election Commissioner (EC) Mahbub Talukder said today.

The election commissioner used the metaphor to describe the current situation of elections and democracy in the country.

In a written statement on Sunday, EC Mahbub Talukder said the intolerant attitude of the major political parties in the country has brought democracy to an end.

"We want to bring democracy back to normalcy at any cost to establish multi-party democracy. For this, united efforts are required irrespective of party affiliation," Mahbub said.