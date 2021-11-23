Election Commission reschedules date of 4th phase UP polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

Election Commission reschedules date of 4th phase UP polls

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 10:18 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has changed the polling day for the fourth phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections due to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.  

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker confirmed the information today.  

According to the previously announced schedule, the voting was scheduled to be held on 23 December, he said.

The voting will be held on 26 December according to the new schedule due to the HSC and equivalent examinations, the secretary added.  
 

Top News / Politics

UP polls / Election Commission (EC) / Bangladesh / HSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’