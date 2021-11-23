Election Commission reschedules date of 4th phase UP polls

The Election Commission (EC) has changed the polling day for the fourth phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections due to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker confirmed the information today.

According to the previously announced schedule, the voting was scheduled to be held on 23 December, he said.

The voting will be held on 26 December according to the new schedule due to the HSC and equivalent examinations, the secretary added.

