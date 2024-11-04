Election to be held after all necessary reforms: Nahid

The adviser with Norway Ambassador Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen at his office on 4 Nov. Photo: BSS

National elections will be held on the basis of unity after all necessary reforms are made, Adviser Md Nahid Islam said today (4 November).

"We got a new Bangladesh after a mass upsurge of students and the people. The fascist government has created many irregularities and engaged in corruption in the last 16 years. The interim government has now started to rebuild the country," the Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology adviser said while Norway Ambassador Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen made a call on him at his office at the ICT division.

Nahid sought advice and cooperation from Norway to rebuild the country, a press release of the ministry said.

The ambassador assured the adviser to extend all out cooperation to the interim government to rebuild the country.

Nahid Islam said the government wants to develop the relationship with Norway as the country is one of the development partners of Bangladesh.

"We expect Norway to invest in the ICT sector of Bangladesh to help it flourish," he said.

About the Cyber Security Act, the adviser said it will be repealed soon.

He said all laws which create obstacles in expressing opinions are being reviewed and decisions will be taken for reform with the opinions of the concerned stakeholders.

Asked about minority communities in the country, Nahid said, "They are safe. Special security arrangements were made for them in the last Durga Puja."

He said the previous fascist government indulged in political affairs with the minorities and used them as vote banks.

Nahid Islam sought the cooperation of Norway for publicity of true information about the July uprising as negative campaigns are being carried out by the outside world on the movement.

During the meeting they also discussed bilateral issues.

Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Information Communication Technology Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury and Norway embassy officials were present.