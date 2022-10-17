Elderly man dies in stampede in front of Indian visa centre

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:58 pm

An elderly man died on Monday afternoon in a stampede in front of the Indian deputy high commissioner's office in Chattogram while waiting for visa.  

The deceased Ajith Kumar (70), a resident of Raujan upazila, was a visa applicant in pilgrim category willing to visit India. He went to the visa application centre under Khulshi police station on Monday when he fell unconscious amid a huge crowd and rain due to his ailments. He was injured in a stampede at around 5pm, acting Officer- In- Charge of Khulshi Thana Santosh Kumar said. 

The man died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment, he added.

It was found that there was unusual crowd of the Indian visa applicants in front of the Indian visa application centre at Khulshi for the past two days.  

