Ekushey Book Fair begins in Chattogram

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair started in Chattogram from Sunday at the Gymnasium field of the MA Aziz stadium.

The book fair, an initiative of The Chattogram City Corporation, will continue until 10 March and will remain open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays. On weekends the fair will open from 10am.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the fair and urged people to disregard propaganda over religious books in the fair.

"There is no bar on religious books. Publications on extremist ideologies have no place in the fair," he clarified.

City corporation official Nisar Uddin Ahmed, the fair organising committee convener, said a total of 120 stalls have been allocated in this year's fair.