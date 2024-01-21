Ekushey book fair to begin on 1 Feb

The month-long "Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024", the country's largest book fair, is going to begin on its traditional date of the first day of February this year.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the fair this year at 3pm on 1 February.

Almost 60 percent of the preparatory work has already been completed on Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises", Member Secretary of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair Committee Dr KM Muzahidul Islam told BSS.

This year, the entire work of the fair is being done by Bangla Academy alone to avoid any criticism, said Muzahidul, adding, "In the previous years, some event management companies were involved in fair arrangement which faced some criticism last year".

The preparation for the fair started soon after the end of last fair and committees have been formulated in three phases - committee for preparation phase, committee for inaugural ceremony and separate committees for conducting the month-long fair.

Along with cultural programmes and month-long seminars, there will be arrangements for children and teenagers which include drawing, music and recitation competitions.

Stall allotment for old and newly enlisted publications will be done through digitalised lottery system on 23 January, said the organisers.

Meanwhile, besides the enlisted 601 organizations, some 70 new publications have applied to get stall allocation responding to the notice. However, 21 new publications have been selected so far while the rest is in the queue.

Like previous years, the main stage of the fair will be on the Bangla Academy premises while book unwrapping and 'Lekhak Bolchi' stages will be set up on Suhrawardi Udyan premises, said Mujahidul.

Like previous year, 'Shishu Chattar' has also been set up at Sadhu Shanga area beside the Ramna Kali Temple.