Eid-ul-Azha holidays extended by a day

Eid-ul-Azha holidays have been extended by one day this year as the cabinet today has approved to declare 27 June as a holiday.

The cabinet took this decision on Monday (19 June) following a meeting in view of the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The government had extended the holiday by one day during Eid-ul-Fitr as well.

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to be held this evening to determine the date of the moon sighting of the holy month of Zilhaj and the date of Eid-ul-Azha.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain will hold a briefing regarding the meeting of the Cabinet Committee this afternoon.

Following the extension of holidays, government officials and employees will get five consecutive days off from 27 June to July 1 during Eid-ul-Azha.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to extend the holy Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day is logical.

"This is a proposal, the cabinet will decide on it," he said after a meeting on the law and order situation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha held at the home ministry on Sunday (18 June).