Eid jamaat held at Tentultala field

Eid jamaat took place today at Tentultala field, which has been the centre of attention recently due to protests against the move of turning it into a police station.

Residents of the area said, "We are happy to be able to offer Eid prayers here. I didn't expect to be able to pray here anymore. As the congregation was attended by a large number of people the jamaat was extended to the street due to lack of space."

One of the pioneers of the protest, Syeda Ratna and her son was recently arrested by the police while protesting the construction of a police station at Tentultala ground.

She said that everyone is very happy to be able to offer Eid prayers here.

A canopy was built in the field and infrastructure was built with bamboo.

When asked if Eid jamaats had been held here before, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalabagan police station Paritosh Saha told reporters, "I don't know if jamaats were held there before."

On 31 January this year, the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner's Office handed over the playground to DMP for construction of Kalabagan police station building.

Tentultala field has long been used as a playground for children and other social activities like a funeral prayer by the locals.

For months, locals have been protesting against the move to turn it into a police station.