Eid holidaymakers suffer as schedule disruptions mar train journey

Train schedule has been in a disarray leaving homebound passengers in a lurch ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Passengers were seen waiting for hours at the Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday, with almost all trains being late to depart.

Osman Faruk, who was waiting for a long time at the station for a Jamalpur-bound train, told TBS, "I have been waiting here since 11:00pm last night but the train is yet (10:30 today) to leave the station."

Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Md Masud Sarwer blamed passenger exodus for train schedule deferment.

"Train schedules were well maintained for the past three days but the disruption started from Thursday night. Huge passengers entered the station forcefully and we failed to maintain an order," he said.

"All of our train left the station with a bit late but intra-city speedy express, Panchagar express, Neelsagar Express delayed much." He added.

Among the trains that ran late, the Jamalpur and Kishoreganj express were supposed to leave the station at 10:00am Saturday (9 July) but the trains did not depart till 12:00pm.

Rangpur bound passenger Ashraful said, "I sent my family to my hometown a week ago fearing this suffering. I am trying to reach my home but yet I can't board my scheduled train."

