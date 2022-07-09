Eid holidaymakers suffer as schedule disruptions mar train journey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

Eid holidaymakers suffer as schedule disruptions mar train journey

Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Md Masud Sarwer blamed passenger exodus for train schedule deferment

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 05:42 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Train schedule has been in a disarray leaving homebound passengers in a lurch ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Passengers were seen waiting for hours at the Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday, with almost all trains being late to depart.

Osman Faruk, who was waiting for a long time at the station for a Jamalpur-bound train, told TBS, "I have been waiting here since 11:00pm last night but the train is yet (10:30 today) to leave the station."

Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Md Masud Sarwer blamed passenger exodus for train schedule deferment.

"Train schedules were well maintained for the past three days but the disruption started from Thursday night. Huge passengers entered the station forcefully and we failed to maintain an order," he said.

"All of our train left the station with a bit late but intra-city speedy express, Panchagar express, Neelsagar Express delayed much." He added.

Among the trains that ran late, the Jamalpur and Kishoreganj express were supposed to leave the station at 10:00am Saturday (9 July) but the trains did not depart till 12:00pm.

Rangpur bound passenger Ashraful said, "I sent my family to my hometown a week ago fearing this suffering. I am trying to reach my home but yet I can't board my scheduled train."
 

Top News

Kamalapur / Kamalapur Railway Station / Disruption in the train schedules

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

5h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

4h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

5h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

37m | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

6h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

6h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty