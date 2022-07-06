Eid gifts distributed among the marginalised in Narail

Photo: Courtesy

Eid gifts were distributed among 1000 poor and marginalised people in Narail ahead of Eid-ul-Adha on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP.

The gift packages were distributed on Wednesday at the Karfa Government Primary School under Narail Upazila.

The packages included pilau rice, lentils, lachha semai, sugar and oil.

The GOC of the 55 Jashore infantry division and the area commander supervised the gift distribution. Senior officials of Jashore cantonment were present at the programme.