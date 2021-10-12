Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on 20 October in Chattogram

On the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi this year, the Jashan-e-Julus procession will take place in Chattogram on 20 October.

The procession will start at 8am from Alamgir Khankah, close to Jamia Ahmadia Sunnia Alia Madrasa in Muradpur of Chattogram, said Muhammad Anwar Hossain, general secretary of Anjuman-e Rahmania Ahmadia Sunnia Trust, at a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday.

"A circular issued by the President of Bangladesh on 15 February 2021 has directed the national flag be hoisted on government and private buildings and embassies of Bangladesh abroad on this day of Eid Miladunnabi, which has further enhanced the day's standing," said Anwar Hossain.

Hazrat Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah will lead the procession which will go around different roads of the city and end at the Madrasa grounds, followed by prayers, dua and milad in the field, he added.

The procession will be celebrated in the districts on the initiative of the Gaussian Committee, and people from surrounding districts have been requested not to take part in the Julus due to Covid-19.

Among others, Allama Mufti Syed Muhammad Ashiyar Rahman, Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya Sunnia Alia Madrasa, Muhammad Samsuddin, Additional Secretary of Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust in Anjuman, Pair Muhammad, Chairman of Gaussian Committee, and its Joint Secretary, Advocate Mosaheb Uddin Bakhtiar, were present at the press conference.

In 1974, Allama Tayyab Shah first started the tradition and procession from Baluar Dighi Khankah in Chattogram city. Since then, the procession has been held on 12 Rabiul Awal every year, under the management auspices of the Anjuman Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust.