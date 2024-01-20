EIB, CICA greet PM on her reelection

European Investment Bank (EIB) and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter written to the Bangladesh prime minister, EIB President Nadia Calvino said, "On behalf of the European Investment Bank, and on my own behalf, I extend congratulations to you on your election for a fifth term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

She said, "The EIB, as the Bank of the European Union, cherishes our relationship with the Government and the people of Bangladesh."

The EIB president went on saying, "It has been a privilege to accompany, with investments amounting to EUR 1 billion, the rapid progress that your country has made in the economic and social sectors over the past several years and to see our ties continually strengthening."

In this connection, she mentioned that the recent signature in Brussels of a EUR 350 million EIB framework loan for green energy generation, complemented by a European EUR 45 million grant, is a fitting example of a growing partnership based on shared climate action objectives.

"At the EIB, we look forward to continuing our support to the longstanding EU-Bangladesh relations as we move into the implementation phase of the renewable energy operation and explore opportunities to deepen our existing cooperation in sectors such as railways and water and sanitation," she added.

Nadia Calvino ended, "Please accept, Honourable Prime Minister, the assurance of my highest consideration."

In another letter, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said, "It gives me a great pleasure to congratulate you on being reelected as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

He mentioned that Bangladesh has been an active member of CICA, continuously supporting the CICA process and contributing to confidence-building measures for the benefit of all CICA countries.

He added, "I am confident that Bangladesh will carry on effectively employing CICA's potential to promote its own national and regional interests and policies."

He continued: "I am especially grateful for the latest decision of your government to sign and ratify the 2010 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the Secretariat, which is remarkable and timely achievement amidst the ongoing transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organisation."

The Secretary-General also wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina good health and every professional success at this honourable and important post.