Prices of egg, potato, onion still higher than govt rate fixed two weeks ago

Photo taken at Kallyanpur New Market in Dhaka on 28 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Eggs, potatoes and onions are being sold at prices higher than the government rate fixed two weeks ago.

Egg prices have reduced a little in the last week to Tk12.5 a piece, which is still Tk0.5 higher than the government's fixed price.

Meanwhile, potatoes are being sold at Tk50 per kg and local onions at Tk85 per kg.

The commerce ministry on 14 September fixed the maximum retail prices of potatoes at Tk35-36 per kg, local variety onions at Tk64-65.

The price of eggs increased drastically at the beginning of August with each egg being sold at Tk15 a piece prompting the government to fix it at Tk12 a piece.

However, the government later allowed the import of eggs from India as traders ignored the government's call to adhere to the fixed price

As a result, the price of eggs has gradually been declining, with wholesale prices reducing by Tk30 per 100 eggs in a week.

"One hundred farm eggs cost Tk1,200 last week, it is now being sold at Tk1,170," said egg wholesaler Mohammad Liton in Karwan Bazar.

Owing to this reduction in the wholesale market, retail market prices also decreased by Tk5 from the previous week, with each quartet (hali) being sold at Tk50.

Meanwhile, broiler chickens are being sold at Tk180 per kg in Karwan Bazar and Kalyanpur Bazar.

Mohammad Amir, a chicken seller at Karwan Bazaar, said it was Tk175 per kg last week. He added that the price of chicken may increase further.

Vegetable prices on the rise

On Thursday, Hafizul Hasan purchased potatoes from the Kalyanpur New Market at Tk50 per kg and local onions for Tk85 per kg.

He said, "Food products are not available at government prices. We are being forced to buy at high prices."

Meanwhile, most vegetable prices have increased by Tk10 to 15 per kg in a week.

Traders say some of the farmers' vegetables have been damaged due to continuous rains for several days. As a result of this, the supply in the market of the capital has decreased and the price of vegetables has increased.

Monir Hossain, a vegetable seller at Kalyanpur New Market, said the wholesale price of every vegetable has increased by Tk10 to Tk 15 per kg. As a result, retail prices have also increased.

He said he is selling snake gourd for Tk60 per kg, cucumber for Tk70 per kg, tomato Tk120 per kg, radish Tk60 per kg, bitter gourd for Tk70 per kg, and brinjal for Tk100 per kg.

"However, price of chilli has increased the most. The price of green chillies has increased by Tk80 per kg in a week and is being sold at Tk200 per kg now," Monir Hossain said.

"Last week I bought green chili for a wholesale price of Tk120 per kg, today I have to buy it for Tk180," he added.

Mohammad Shakib bought half kilograms of pointed gourd (Patal) for Tk30 and bitter gourd for Tk40.

He said, "If the price was not high, I would have bought one kg. Due to the increase in prices, we have to eat less to keep the expenses in line with the income."

Shakib left without buying chili because the shopkeeper asked for Tk60 for 250 grams. He said he will buy if the price drops.

Price range for bitter gourd (Korola) stands between Tk75 and Tk80 per kilogram, as observed during a visit to a kitchen market at Kalyanpur in the Capital.

"Purchasing high-quality bitter gourd in wholesale costs between Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kilogram", said Mohammad Belal, a retail vendor at the Klayanppur kitchen market.

Speaking to TBS, Imran, the president of the Bangladesh Vegetable Traders Association, said, bitter gourd plants are sensitive to rainfall, with excess water potentially leading to plants being dead.

"Usually the price of korola stands around TK60, but during the hotter seasons, the demand for bitter gourd surges affecting the prices. It will again fall down during winter as the demand is low," said Imran.