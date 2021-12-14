Efforts underway to change Washington’s decision on sanctions: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said government efforts and discussions are underway to resolve the issue with the United States over the sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its top officials.

"We will discuss the matter with the United States. Hopefully, they will change their stance since it's not necessary that all their decisions are right," he said while responding to a question at a virtual press conference on the occasion of the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, three ministers were tasked to oversee and mitigate the sanctions imposed on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and several of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

The responsibility has been delegated to – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"The decision was taken without having any dialogue with us, while both the countries share a pleasant relationship, seems to be the result of instigation by some people or organisation - such as human rights, NGOs," The minister said.

Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, however, noted to believe that the development will incur any negative effects on bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister lamented that every year thousands of people are killed by the police in America, while only one or two people are sporadically killed in Bangladesh.

"They complained that 600 people have gone missing here in the last 10 years but we have information that six lakh people go missing in the US every year," he added.

On 10 November, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on a total of 10 organisations and 15 individuals from various countries, including Bangladesh, who were found to have been involved in human rights abuses and repression.

Of the organisations and individuals, RAB, its former director general and current police chief Benazir Ahmed and RAB's current chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun face the US ban under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.