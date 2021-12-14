Efforts underway to change Washington’s decision on sanctions: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Efforts underway to change Washington’s decision on sanctions: Momen

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 02:19 pm
Efforts underway to change Washington’s decision on sanctions: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said government efforts and discussions are underway to resolve the issue with the United States over the sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its top officials.

"We will discuss the matter with the United States. Hopefully, they will change their stance since it's not necessary that all their decisions are right," he said while responding to a question at a virtual press conference on the occasion of the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, three ministers were tasked to oversee and mitigate the sanctions imposed on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and several of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

The responsibility has been delegated to – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"The decision was taken without having any dialogue with us, while both the countries share a pleasant relationship, seems to be the result of instigation by some people or organisation - such as human rights, NGOs," The minister said.

Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, however, noted to believe that the development will incur any negative effects on bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister lamented that every year thousands of people are killed by the police in America, while only one or two people are sporadically killed in Bangladesh.

"They complained that 600 people have gone missing here in the last 10 years but we have information that six lakh people go missing in the US every year," he added.

On 10 November, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on a total of 10 organisations and 15 individuals from various countries, including Bangladesh, who were found to have been involved in human rights abuses and repression.

Of the organisations and individuals, RAB, its former director general and current police chief Benazir Ahmed and RAB's current chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun face the US ban under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

Top News

Dr AK Abdul Momen / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / US sanctions on RAB / US Sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

4h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

5h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

19h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

21h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

21h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 