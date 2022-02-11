Educational institutions will be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 01:28 pm

Related News

Educational institutions will be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni remarked that initiatives are being taken to solve the problems of all public universities through national initiatives

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 01:28 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that all educational institutions in the country will be reopened soon as the number of coronavirus cases is decreasing day by day.

She said this while addressing an exchange meeting with district and metropolitan Awami League leaders at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday (11 February) morning.

The minister said the government is making every effort to solve the problems of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). In this case, students have rights as well as responsibilities. All problems can be solved through discussion.

At the same time, she added, problems like the SUST crisis occur in almost all public universities. The education minister also remarked that initiatives are being taken to solve the problems of all public universities through national initiatives.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present at the meeting.

Besides, Acting President of Sylhet District Awami League Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan, President of Mahanagar Awami League Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain and other leaders were present.

At 4 pm, the minister will hold a meeting with teachers, students and representatives of various organisations at SUST campus. 

Earlier, Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport by air around 9 am on Friday. Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel accompanied her. 

After arriving in Sylhet in the morning, the leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League welcomed the education minister with flowers. Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed was also present at the airport.

Dr Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Circuit House from the airport at 9:30 am. There she held an exchange of views with local Awami League leaders and activists.

From 4 pm to 6 pm, she will exchange views with teachers-students and representatives of various organisations to resolve the ongoing SUST crisis.

The education minister will return to Dhaka by air at night.

Top News / Education

Education / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

10m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks