Educational institutions except primary to reopen from 22 Feb: Dipu Moni

Educational institutions in the country except primary schools will reopen from 22 February.

"Students who have taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, only they can attend in-person classes. Others will have to attend online classes," Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said at a press conference at the secretariat today.

Dr Dipu Moni also said that universities will take their own decision regarding reopening, adding that the decision regarding reopening primary school will be taken after two weeks.

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 held a meeting with the education minister last night and has recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate has gone down.

"Covid situation has improved in the country. Educational institutions can be reopened following health guidelines strictly," NTAC Chairman Professor Mohammad Shahidullah told the media after the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said that educational institutions may be reopened at the end of this month if the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country on 17 March, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The educational institutions were reopened in September last year after 18 months when the Covid-19 situation in the country improved.

On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended until 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.