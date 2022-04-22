Working to improve universities' world ranking position: Education minister

22 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 09:20 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said that different factors are considered to rank universities worldwide.

"There are some issues with the world ranking in education that we don't understand. So, we are giving emphasis to improving the position of the country's universities in the world rankings," she said.

The minister said these while responding to reporters before joining a programme to distribute agricultural incentives among farmers at the Chandpur Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium on Friday afternoon.

Dipu Moni said that the quality of our education is not bad compared with other countries in terms of higher education. "The quality of education in our universities is much better, but there is room for improvement."

Citing the example of Buet in the world rankings, the education minister said that Buet has come a long way in ranking. Besides, various universities including Dhaka University and Khulna University are performing extraordinarily. Many of our universities are doing world-class research. However, they need to pay more attention, Moni added.

"We didn't pay much attention to ranking before. Now the universities are paying attention. Our universities will do much better in the world rankings," she hopes.

Later, she inaugurated the distribution of paddy seeds and fertilisers among 1,200 small and marginal farmers at Chandpur Sadar Upazila auditorium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (overall) Imtiaz Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Roy, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam Nazim Dewan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sanjida Shahnaz and other officials were present on the occasion.

