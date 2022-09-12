Western Sydney University delegate visits BUP 

A delegate of Western Sydney University, Associate Professor and Associate Dean International, School of Social Sciences, WSU (Australia) Nichole Georgeou visited BUP on Monday.

The representative visited BUP to discuss WSU's research capacities to identify areas in which both universities have research strengths and an interest in research collaboration, reads an official press release.

At first, the delegate made a courtesy call on BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain and then she met BUP high officials.

Later, she took part in an interactive session with the students and shared various experiences.