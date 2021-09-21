Webinar on managerial skill development held at EMK center

Education

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:24 pm

Related News

Webinar on managerial skill development held at EMK center

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

EMK Center held a virtual webinar titled "The Changing Requirements of Managerial Skills: Bridging the Gap between Expectations "on Monday.

This event was a part of "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021", which is a yearly flagship campaign of EMK Center, held in partnership with The Business Standard and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh, said an EMK centre press release.

Around 60 participants from different age groups including Youths, young professionals and Job Seekers participated in the webinar, the release said.

Asif U Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Director of MBA Program, ULAB and Acting Director at the EMK Center was the speaker for the session which was moderated by Razoun Siddiky Tohin, the EducationUSA Adviser at the EMK Center.

During the webinar, Asif explained the drawbacks of the existing skill gap and changing requirements of recruiters for managers in different professional fields of Bangladesh.  

Asif Uddin Ahmed said, "Lack in Adventurousness, curiosity, adaptability, resilience and continuous learning are the main causes of lagging behind in this race. Most of our local professionals have a tendency of not wanting to learn anything new after they have finished their academic studies or first-hand professional training".

 "The ability to ask the right question, at the right time, with the right tone of voice can either make or break someone's career. The right attitude and 'Can Do' outlook should be the mandatory trait of a manager."

"Most of the young professionals who will be managers in the coming decade will be managing employees of some certain jobs which has not even been invented. So, they have to practice continuous learning and be prepared to adapt to new work environments with emerging skills," added Asif. 

This year, the "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021" campaign aims to enlighten the youths about changes and possibilities in future work, workplace, workforce and skills.

The campaign starting from 1st September will continue till the end of September.

To register for the campaign visit: https://forms.gle/uVtXqr5hU4vJjh5n7

EMK Center / The Business Standard / Manegerial skill development

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

5h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

5h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly