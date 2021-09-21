Webinar on managerial skill development held at EMK center

EMK Center held a virtual webinar titled "The Changing Requirements of Managerial Skills: Bridging the Gap between Expectations "on Monday.

This event was a part of "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021", which is a yearly flagship campaign of EMK Center, held in partnership with The Business Standard and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh, said an EMK centre press release.

Around 60 participants from different age groups including Youths, young professionals and Job Seekers participated in the webinar, the release said.

Asif U Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Director of MBA Program, ULAB and Acting Director at the EMK Center was the speaker for the session which was moderated by Razoun Siddiky Tohin, the EducationUSA Adviser at the EMK Center.

During the webinar, Asif explained the drawbacks of the existing skill gap and changing requirements of recruiters for managers in different professional fields of Bangladesh.

Asif Uddin Ahmed said, "Lack in Adventurousness, curiosity, adaptability, resilience and continuous learning are the main causes of lagging behind in this race. Most of our local professionals have a tendency of not wanting to learn anything new after they have finished their academic studies or first-hand professional training".

"The ability to ask the right question, at the right time, with the right tone of voice can either make or break someone's career. The right attitude and 'Can Do' outlook should be the mandatory trait of a manager."

"Most of the young professionals who will be managers in the coming decade will be managing employees of some certain jobs which has not even been invented. So, they have to practice continuous learning and be prepared to adapt to new work environments with emerging skills," added Asif.

This year, the "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021" campaign aims to enlighten the youths about changes and possibilities in future work, workplace, workforce and skills.

The campaign starting from 1st September will continue till the end of September.

