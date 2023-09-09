US University fair held in Dhaka

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 09:12 pm

Bangladesh ranks 13th among the top 20 sending countries of origin for students studying in the US.

More than 5,000 visitors from across the country met representatives from renowned higher-education institutions in the United States at an education fair.

A total of 31 US colleges and universities – the highest number of US institutions to date in Bangladesh – took part in the fair displaying their courses at different stalls.

US Charge d' Affaires Nathan Flook inaugurated the Fall 2023 US university fair, organised by the US Embassy, through its EducationUSA platform, said a press release.

During his opening remarks, Nathan Flook underscored the enduring triumph of Bangladeshi students who have excelled on campuses throughout the United States. He lauded the flourishing exchange of students, researchers, scholars, and educators, underscoring the broader international educational collaborations strengthening the ties between the United States and Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Flook highlighted the surging number of Bangladeshi students pursuing their dreams in the United States, with Bangladesh currently ranking 13th among the top 20 countries sending students to American institutions.

The fair served as an invaluable platform for prospective students, educators, parents, and school counsellors, providing them with the unique opportunity to engage directly with US university admissions officials.

Representatives from the following US universities participated in the fair: Canisius University, Cascadia College, Drexel University, Emporia State University, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Louisiana Tech University, Mercy University, Northeastern University, Nova Southeastern University, Old Dominion University, Pacific Oaks College, Seattle Central Community College, SUNY at Albany, SUNY at Buffalo, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Trine University, Troy University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Massachusetts – Lowell, University of Michigan Flint, University of Missouri – Columbia, University of New Haven, University of Oregon, University of Utah, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Virginia Commonwealth University, Youngstown State University, and Wayne State University.

Visitors had the privilege of attending informative sessions led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors, focusing on various aspects of the US higher education application process.

This event follows a highly successful student fair in Chattogram, which drew approximately 3,000 attendees.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, the US remained the top destination for international students, welcoming over 948,519 international students from more than 200 countries.

